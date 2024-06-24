Three killed in Ukrainian attack on Crimea with US-supplied missiles

Moscow, June 23

Russian officials said on Sunday that Ukraine had attacked the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with five US-supplied missiles, killing at least three people including two children and injuring 100 more.

The Russian Defence Ministry said four of the US-delivered Army Tactical Missile System missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth had detonated in mid-air.

Russian-installed authorities said missile fragments fell near a beach on the north side of the city of Sevastopol where locals were holidaying.

About a hundred people were injured, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol. Television footage on Russian state television showed people running from a beach and some people being carried off on sun loungers. — Reuters

