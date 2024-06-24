Three killed in Ukrainian attack on Crimea with US-supplied missiles

Moscow, June 23
Russian officials said on Sunday that Ukraine had attacked the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with five US-supplied missiles, killing at least three people including two children and injuring 100 more.
The Russian Defence Ministry said four of the US-delivered Army Tactical Missile System missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth had detonated in mid-air.
Russian-installed authorities said missile fragments fell near a beach on the north side of the city of Sevastopol where locals were holidaying.
About a hundred people were injured, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol. Television footage on Russian state television showed people running from a beach and some people being carried off on sun loungers. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities
Education Ministry complaint mentions ‘certain isolated inci...
Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school
Sealed polybag, trunk found tampered with; school staff quiz...