Three parachute from stratosphere to North Pole

moscow: Three Russians, Mikhail Korniyenko, Alexander Lynnik and Denis Yefremov, set a world record for parachuting from the Earth’s stratosphere to the North Pole in a mission that also served as a test of a new prototype communications system for use in the Arctic, an organiser of the venture said. Reuters
San Francisco to receive pandas from China
beijing: San Francisco is the latest US city preparing to receive a pair of pandas from China, in a continuation of Beijing's famed “panda diplomacy.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the panda loan in Beijing on Friday, alongside officials from China Wildlife Conservation Association, or CWCA. It will be San Francisco’s first time hosting the beloved animals long-term — the result of a yearlong advocacy campaign, Breed said. Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...