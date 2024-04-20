Three parachute from stratosphere to North Pole

moscow: Three Russians, Mikhail Korniyenko, Alexander Lynnik and Denis Yefremov, set a world record for parachuting from the Earth’s stratosphere to the North Pole in a mission that also served as a test of a new prototype communications system for use in the Arctic, an organiser of the venture said. Reuters

San Francisco to receive pandas from China

beijing: San Francisco is the latest US city preparing to receive a pair of pandas from China, in a continuation of Beijing's famed “panda diplomacy.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the panda loan in Beijing on Friday, alongside officials from China Wildlife Conservation Association, or CWCA. It will be San Francisco’s first time hosting the beloved animals long-term — the result of a yearlong advocacy campaign, Breed said. Reuters