Three people sentenced to 50 years, one to 20 years for making child pornography in Pakistan’s Punjab province: Official

PTI

Lahore, June 16

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced three people to a jail term of 50 years each and another to 20 years for sexually assaulting children and making their videos, a court official in the country’s Punjab province said.

All the convicts were part of a pornography scam that was unearthed in September 2021 and the trial was going on in the Lahore Sessions Court.

“Additional Sessions Judge Ghazala Yasmin handed down 50 years’ rigorous imprisonment to each of the three suspects—Tariq Javed, Riasat Ali and Muhammad Asif—for raping children and making their videos. The judge also sentenced Hafiz Ehtasham to 20 years,” the official associated with the court said.

He said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 million on each of the three and Rs 1 million on the fourth convict.

According to the police, they recovered 46 pornographic videos from the cell phones and a USB drive of the four convicts in which they were seen sodomising boys aged between eight and 12 years.

Police said that one of the convicts was a vendor at the Sahiwal city main bus terminal where he would lure runaway and beggar children and take them to a marriage hall where he along with his three accomplices committed the heinous crime.

#Pakistan