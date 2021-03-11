Three Sumatran tigers lost to animal traps

Banda Aceh: Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead after being caught in traps on Indonesia’s Sumatra island in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400, authorities said on Monday. Two of them were female. AP
World’s oldest person dies in Japan at 119
Tokyo: A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka. She was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will continue as...
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...