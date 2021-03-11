Three Sumatran tigers lost to animal traps

Banda Aceh: Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead after being caught in traps on Indonesia’s Sumatra island in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400, authorities said on Monday. Two of them were female. AP

Tokyo: A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka. She was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person. Reuters