Ties strained, Xi Jinping to discuss ‘way forward’ with Joe Biden

PTI

Beijing, November 11

On his first visit abroad after his unprecedented third term win, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 leaders’ summit next week in Bali where he will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden and discuss the “right way forward” to manage the differences between the two countries and avoid “miscalculation”, the Foreign Ministry said.

Xi will also attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. This will be Xi’s first visit abroad after his election last month for an unprecedented third five-year term as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) at its once-in-a-five-year Congress.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Xi will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Biden.