TikTok to start labelling AI-generated content

Washington: TikTok will begin labelling content created using artificial intelligence when it's uploaded from outside its own platform. TikTok says its efforts are an attempt to combat misinformation from being spread on its social media platform. AI enables incredible creative opportunities, but it can confuse or mislead viewers if they don't know content was AI-generated, the company said. PTI
44-ft whale carcass on ship’s bow baffles officials
New York: Marine conservationists and government scientists are seeking clues to the mystery of how a 44-foot whale carcass ended up on the bow of a cruise liner where it was discovered as the ship approached New York City's Port of Brooklyn over the weekend. It was a mature female sei whale, an endangered species typically found in deep waters far from land. Reuters
TANKED! A diver swims next to a submerged tank at the Underwater Military Museum in Aqaba, Jordan. Reuters
