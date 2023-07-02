 Time for US to take India’s power projection in West Asia seriously: US magazine : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Time for US to take India’s power projection in West Asia seriously: US magazine

Time for US to take India’s power projection in West Asia seriously: US magazine

Time for US to take India’s power projection in West Asia seriously: US magazine

PM Narendra Modi with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

An influential foreign policy magazine has said the US is overlooking one of the most interesting geopolitical developments in the region in years: the emergence of India as a major player in West Asia.

An article in Foreign Policy noted the emergence of India as a “major player” in West Asia as one of the most interesting geopolitical developments in the region in years.

“While US officials and analysts are obsessed with every diplomatic move Beijing makes and eye Chinese investment in West Asia with suspicion, Washington is overlooking one of the most interesting geopolitical developments in the region in years: the emergence of India as a major player in West Asia,” wrote its author Steven Cook.

“If the United States’ partners are looking for an alternative to Washington, it is better that New Delhi is among the choices. The US may no longer be the undisputed big dog in the region, but as long as India expands its presence in West Asia, neither Russia nor China can assume that role,” he argued.

The article mentioned India’s deep and growing ties with major countries in the region with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE and said it reflected the changing international order and the willingness of these nations to benefit from the new multipolarity.

A decade ago, India did not want to play a larger role in the Middle East. But since his visit to India 10 years back, India is aggressively seeking to expand ties with the UAE, and Saudi Arabia which had long aligned with Pakistan. The interest of these countries in India is to contain Islamist extremism as much as New Delhi’s economic emergence.

India’s strong ties with Israel, he wrote, are perhaps the most well-developed of its relationships in the region which have expanded under PM Narendra Modi to high tech and defence. PM Modi was also the first Indian head of government to visit Israel in 2017 and his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu returned the visit in 2018.

“Of course, the India-Israel relationship is complicated. India remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinians; has friendly ties with Iran, from which New Delhi has purchased significant amounts of oil; and Indian elites tend to see Israel through the prism of their country’s own colonial experience,” Cook contended.

On PM Modi’s recent Egypt visit, the article said like the Chinese, the Indians regard Egypt as a gateway through which to send their goods to Africa and Europe.

“And Modi’s visit to Washington in late June was also a love fest, including a state dinner and address to a joint session of Congress,” it said, but added despite all positive vibes, “India may not want to be the strategic partner that the US desires”. On Iran, especially, India diverges sharply from the United States and Israel. But it is “also unlikely that New Delhi will undercut Washington as both Beijing and Moscow have done”, it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

4
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

5
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

6
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

10
World

France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Sporadic violence, but calmer night in France after family buries teenager

Sporadic violence, but calmer night in France after family buries teenager

45,000 cops deployed, over 2,000 people arrested

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

1 held for mortgage fraud

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held