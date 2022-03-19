‘Time to restore justice for Ukraine’: Zelenskyy for 'meaningful negotiations’ with Russia

IANS
Kiev, March 19
As Moscow's war on Kiev entered the 24th day on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged "meaningful negotiations on peace" with Russia.
In his nightly video address posted early Saturday on Facebook, the President said: "Meaningful negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes.
"It's time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound." Zelenskyy's remarks come as Russia has continued its assault on Ukraine, targeting major cities and infrastructure.
The Mayor of Mariupol, one of the worst-affected, has confirmed that fighting had reached the centre of the city, with more than 80 per cent of residential buildings were either damaged or destroyed due to Russian bombardment, the BBC reported.
Hundreds of people were still trapped in the basement of a theatre in Mariupol which was bombed by Russia on Thursday.
According to Zelenskyy, Russian shelling has prevented Mariupol authorities from establishing effective humanitarian corridors to the besieged city.
