Tin Oo, close associate of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, dies

Bangkok, June 1

Tin Oo, one of the closest associates of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as a co-founder of her National League for Democracy party, has died. He was 97.

Tin Oo died Saturday morning at Yangon General Hospital, said Moh Khan, a charity worker, citing a member of his family. Charity workers in Myanmar handle funeral arrangements.

Moh Khan said Tin Oo had been hospitalised at Yangon General Hospital on Wednesday due to difficulty urinating and other health problems, including weakness. In 1988, Tin Oo helped found the National League for Democracy with Suu Kyi. —AP

