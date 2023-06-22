 Titanic submersible searchers find ‘debris field’ on ocean floor : The Tribune India

Titanic submersible searchers find ‘debris field’ on ocean floor

Debris field found near Titanic wreck

Titanic submersible searchers find ‘debris field’ on ocean floor

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. Reuters



Reuters

June 22

A “debris field” was discovered on Thursday by a robotic deep-sea vessel searching for a missing tourist submersible on the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said.

Experts are reviewing the information gathered by the remotely operated vehicle that was deployed from a Canadian ship, the agency said on Twitter, without offering additional details.

The desperate search for the 22-foot (6.7-meter) Titan submersible had reached a critical stage on Thursday morning, when the air supply for the five people on board was estimated to have nearly run out - or possibly run out.

The van-sized Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began what was to be a two-hour descent at 8 am (1200 GMT) on Sunday but lost contact with its support ship.

The submersible set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, which means the oxygen would likely have been exhausted by Thursday morning, assuming the Titan is still intact. Precisely when depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts say.

Another robot from a French research ship also dove toward the seabed on Thursday to search for signs of the Titan submersible.

Even if located in time, a rescue operation would face enormous logistical challenges in retrieving the submersible from more than 2 miles below the surface.

Rescuers and relatives of the Titan's five occupants took hope when the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that Canadian search planes had recorded undersea noises using sonar buoys earlier that day and on Tuesday.

But remote-controlled underwater vehicles searching where the noises were detected did not yield results, and officials cautioned the sounds might not have originated from the Titan.

USCoast Guard rear admiral John Mauger told broadcaster NBC earlier on Thursday that the search would continue throughout the day.

DEEP-SEA ADVENTURE

The Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1,500 people, lies about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles (640 km) south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

The Titan's deep-sea excursion to the shipwreck capped a tourist adventure for which OceanGate charges $250,000 per person.

The passengers included British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.

French oceanographer and leading Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, the US founder and chief executive of OceanGate, were also on board. Rush is married to a descendant of two of the Titanic victims.

"We're waiting anxiously, we hardly sleep," said Mathieu Johann, Nargeolet's editor at his publisher Harper Collins.

Questions about Titan's safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit filed by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

If Titan were found intact on the ocean floor, a rescue would have to contend with the immense pressures and total darkness at that depth. British Titanic expert Tim Maltin said it would be "almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue" on the seabed.

It may also be difficult to find the Titan amid the wreck.

"If you've seen the Titanic debris field, there'll be a thousand different objects that size," said Jamie Pringle, a forensic geoscientist at Keele University in the United Kingdom.

"It might be an endless task."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

2
Nation

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

3
Punjab

Protest over list of ‘tainted’: Punjab tehsildars go on mass leave, revenue work hit

4
Punjab

Will check validity of 4 Bills: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

5
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

6
Haryana

Chandigarh cop among 4 held for liquor smuggling

7
Punjab

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

8
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

9
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

10
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

Indian diaspora gathers at South Lawns to witness PM Modi’s official welcome at White House

India, US should work and lead together:Biden; PM Modi gets grand welcome at White House on maiden state visit

Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual and ...

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

TV anchor Christian Amanpour had asked Obama on dealing with...

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

The programme would be eventually broadened to include other...

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed hope that the Congress would cle...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police foils cross-border weapons smuggling bid in Amritsar, 4 pistols recovered

Punjab Police foils cross-border weapons smuggling bid in Amritsar, 4 pistols recovered

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road in Mohali

Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest

Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Over 20 Tihar inmates inflict self injuries to desist prison staff from carrying out searches for recovering mobile phones

CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ of AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak

Rain in parts of Delhi, pleasant weather likely till middle of next week

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Punjab Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City Patiala

SAD (A) observes 'Gatka Day'

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities