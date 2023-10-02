 Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies

The US, EU and UK have provided massive military and financial support to Ukraine, enabling it to stand up to Kremlin’s attack

Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell during the marking of Defenders of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2023. Reuters



AP

Kyiv, October 2

Some of Europe’s top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the war.

The foreign ministers from the European Union’s 27 member countries converged on the Ukrainian capital for an unannounced informal meeting that officials said would review the bloc’s support for Ukraine and discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposed peace formula.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the foreign ministers' first joint meeting outside EU borders sent a signal that EU support is “unwavering” and underscored the EU's commitment to Ukraine.

The United States, the EU and the United Kingdom have provided massive military and financial support to Ukraine, enabling it to stand up to the Kremlin's attack. The assistance is crucial for Ukraine’s weakened economy and has so far been open-ended.

But uncertainty has set in over how long Kyiv’s allies will keep sending it billions of dollars (euros).

US President Joe Biden on Sunday reassured allies of continued US financial support for the war effort, after Congress averted a government shutdown by adopting a short-term funding package that dropped assistance for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Many US lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing more difficult as the war grinds on.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine held discussions with representatives of both parties in the US Congress to ensure more help will arrive.

“The decision was taken as it was, but we are now working with both sides of the Congress to make sure that it does not repeat again under any circumstances,” Kuleba said.

“The question is whether what happens in the US Congress last weekend is an incident or a system. I think it was an incident,” he added.

The EU meeting in Kyiv took place after the weekend election victory in EU member Slovakia of Robert Fico, whose pro-Russian agenda has increased the question marks about the EU's continued support for Kyiv.

The small eastern European country could bring more tension to the EU's discussions on Ukraine, as has happened with Hungary's at-times cool attitude toward Kyiv. Budapest has maintained close relations with Moscow and argued against supplying arms to Ukraine or providing it with economic assistance.

The foreign ministers of Hungary and Poland were not at the Kyiv gathering.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Europe must be ready to provide further help “for many good reasons”.

“First of all, in order to support Ukraine, but also to send a strong trans-Atlantic signal that what's going on on our own soil is something we have to take on a great responsibility for,” Løkke Rasmussen said.

#Europe #Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

2
World

Close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi

3
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

4
Punjab

Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Sports asian games

Twin gold: ‘Toor’ de force, dominant Sable headline India’s track and field show

6
Himachal

Chitkul in Himachal’s Kinnaur adjudged best tourism village of the year

7
India

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

8
India

Kannada actor Nagabhushan S S arrested in road accident case

9
India

Like Chandrayaan, Indo-US relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

10
Haryana

Haryana govt to pay life insurance premium for Rs 10 lakh cover for journalists

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey

The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining c...

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Though declared a ‘personal visit’, it comes at a time when ...

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

22 fire tenders pressed into service; no casualties reported

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz

Currently being interrogated, the suspected terrorist carrie...


Cities

View All

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple amid Sukhpal Khaira row

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

Dera Bassi girl dies of suspected dengue

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz

Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi's Mehrauli

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal replaced by Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer

Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

This Nawanshahr school has all infra, but no staff to teach

Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, Punjab Human Rights Commission tells Ludhiana MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Bizmen making beeline for investment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Talent show at Multani Mal Modi college in Patiala

IPSC cricket tournament kicks off