Top Hamas leader in Cairo for talks

Deir Al-Balah, December 20

Hamas’ top leader arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, where the militant group is putting up stiff resistance after more than 10 weeks of heavy Israeli bombardment and fierce urban combat that has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians.

The visit by Ismail Haniyeh came a day after Hamas fired rockets that set off air raid sirens in central Israel, a show of strength during a war that has devastated much of northern Gaza and driven some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85 per cent of the population — from their homes.

Israel has called on the rest of the world to blacklist Hamas as a terrorist organisation, saying it must be eradicated in the wake of its October 7 rampage across southern Israel that triggered the war. But the sides have recently re-launched indirect talks, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, aimed at instituting another cease-fire and freeing more hostages captured in that attack in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Despite a flurry of activity by high-level officials in recent days, the two sides appeared to be far from an agreement. Hamas said in a statement that Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials, without providing more details. — AP

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine