Top royal honour for British Indian medic

London, April 23
Britain’s King Charles III on Tuesday unveiled a set of top royal honours, elevating senior British Indian medic Lord Ajay Kumar Kakkar and musician Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as his new Knight Companions of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
Lord Kakkar, 59, has been chosen for one of the country's oldest ceremonial orders in the gift of the British monarch to honour outstanding public service, made without prime ministerial advice as is the case with other royal honours.
“Ajay Kumar Kakkar, Baron Kakkar of Loxbeare, studied medicine at King's College London before receiving his PhD from Imperial College London, and has focused his medical career on the treatment of venous and arterial thromboembolic disease, and cancer associated thrombosis,” reads a citation issued by Buckingham Palace.
