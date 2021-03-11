Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

AP

Wichita (US), May 1

A tornado that barrelled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said on Saturday.

In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three meteorology students of University of Oklahoma travelling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash on Friday evening, according to officials.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11.30 pm on Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in Tonkawa, about 137 kilometre north of Oklahoma city, the report said.

A statement released by the University said: “The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community.”

More than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening, according to authorities. On Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated.

There were no reported fatalities or critical injuries from the tornado itself, despite the widespread destruction. Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who sustained serious injuries.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said earlier that some neighbourhood homes “were completely blown away”.

City Hall, the Andover YMCA and Prairie Creek Elementary School were among buildings heavily damaged.

Governor Laura Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency for the hardest-hit areas.