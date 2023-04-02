Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 7 dead

Mississippi, April 1

At least seven persons died and several were injured after a powerful Tornado hit Central US on Friday.

The storm caused fatalities in Sullivan County, Indiana, Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle said.

Houses and shopping centres were damaged in Arkansas and a theatre roof collapsed during a concert in Illinois.

The storm damaged houses and some residents were missing in the county seat of Sullivan, located near the Illinois state line about 152 km southwest of Indianapolis. AP