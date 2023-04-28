 Toshakhana case: Pak court dismisses ousted PM Imran Khan and his wife’s petitions against anti-corruption agency : The Tribune India

Toshakhana case: Pak court dismisses ousted PM Imran Khan and his wife’s petitions against anti-corruption agency

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote

Toshakhana case: Pak court dismisses ousted PM Imran Khan and his wife’s petitions against anti-corruption agency

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, April 28

A top court here has dismissed the petitions filed by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notices in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A two-member Islamabad High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday declared the petitions ineffective, The News International reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

He was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing details of the sales.

The election body later filed a complaint with the district court to punish him, under criminal laws, for selling the gifts he had received as prime minister of the country.

Khan has vehemently denied those charges.

The NAB in its response to the petitions of 70-year-old Khan and Bushra Bibi contended that the petitioners challenged the notices dated February 17 and March 16 while the bureau had also sent them a third call-up notice.

The NAB prosecutor further argued that the application against the first two notices became ineffective following the fresh notice.

Directing the accountability watchdog to continue its probe against Khan and his spouse in accordance with the amended law, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the court cannot stop the NAB from taking action and conducting an investigation.

The NAB in its detailed report submitted to the IHC stated that Khan and Bushra Bibi received 108 state gifts between August 2018 and April 2022, and retained 58 gifts against Rs 38 million, The Dawn newspaper reported.

“Call-up notices along with questionnaires were issued to the petitioners to seek information strictly in accordance with the law,” the NAB prosecutor said.

“Instead of replying to the questionnaire annexed with the [first] call-up notice, the petitioner submitted an evasive reply.” “Therefore, in the interest of justice, a [second] call-up notice was issued,” the NAB replied, adding that the second response was “evasive” as well.

The NAB stated that the inquiry against Khan and his wife was under process and in view of Section 19 of the National Accountability Act, 2022, the call-up notices were issued in accordance with the law to ascertain facts.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently facing over 140 cases registered against him under treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, blasphemy, and other charges.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, he has been demanding early elections to remove what he termed an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once parliament completes its five-year tenure.

#imran khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

3
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

4
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

6
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

7
Comment

His contribution to the nation is indelible

8
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

9
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

10
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...

Wrestlers’ protest: Will file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan today, Delhi Police tell Supreme Court

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Country’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Manta...

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief B...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’