Tour boat with 26 missing in Japan

Tokyo, April 23

Japan's coast guard says a tour boat with 26 on aboard has been missing. The 19-tonne Kazu 1 made an emergency call early afternoon, saying the ship's bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt when it was travelling off the western coast of the Shiretoko peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido.

The tour boat has since lost contact. The coast guard had dispatched five patrol boats and two aircraft and was still searching late on Saturday, an official said. — AP