Trade on agenda, Scholz reaches China

beijing, April 14
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday on a visit focused on the increasingly tense economic relationship between the sides and differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Scholz's first destination was the industrial hub of Chongqing, where he and his delegation of ministers and business leaders were to visit a partially German-funded company and other sites in the vast city, which is a production base for China's auto and other industries.
Scholz is also scheduled to visit the financial hub of Shanghai during his three-day visit, before meeting Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. German companies such as BMW and Volkswagen are highly reliant on the Chinese market, even as Beijing's support for Russia creates frictions with the West. Germany's economy has benefited from China's demand for investment and manufactured items from cars to chemicals, but those ties have frayed amid tightened regulations. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes
Middle East on brink, UN Secretary-General Guterres calls fo...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped