 Blasts on Crimea Bridge kill two, threaten Russian war supply lines : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Blasts on Crimea Bridge kill two, threaten Russian war supply lines

Blasts on Crimea Bridge kill two, threaten Russian war supply lines

Emergency situation, say Russian officials

Blasts on Crimea Bridge kill two, threaten Russian war supply lines

A view shows the CrimeanÂ bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula across the Kerch Strait, Crimea, July 17, 2023. Reuters



Reuters

Kerch, Crimea, July 17

Two people were killed and their daughter was seriously injured on Monday after blasts on the Crimean Bridge, a major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project that was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters images from the scene showed no traffic crossing the 19 km (12-mile) road and rail bridge which links Russia to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Unverified imagery showed twisted metal barriers, debris and a damaged car on the bridge. Dash cam footage showed drivers braking sharply shortly after the incident. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Russian officials called it an “emergency” situation.

Russia’s Grey Zone channel, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported there were two strikes on the bridge at 03:04 a.m. (0004 GMT) and 03:20 a.m.

The parents of a girl were killed and their daughter was injured in a passenger car.

“The girl was injured,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region said in a message on the Telegram messaging app.

“The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum.” “No words can calm the pain of loss here,” he said. The girl was being treated in intensive care.

Sergei Aksyonov, a Russia-installed governor, said the emergency occurred on the 145th pillar of the bridge. He did not provide any further details.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, Natalia Humeniuk, said the incident on the Crimea Bridge could be an act of provocation on Moscow’s side.

“The creation of such provocations, which the occupying authorities of Crimea report immediately very loudly, is a typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor country,” Humeniuk told the national broadcaster Rada.

Russia blamed Ukraine for an attack on the bridge last October. Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Odesa military administration, posted a photo on his Telegram account of what seemed to show part of the bridge broken. It was not immediately clear whether that was related to any attack.

After the October attack, Putin ordered the bridge repaired and even drove a Mercedes across it.

Russia’s transport ministry said there was damage to the road on the bridge closer to the Crimean Peninsula, but there was no damage to the pillars. It did not say what caused the damage.

UKRAINE WAR

George Barros, an analyst at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, said if the bridge was seriously damaged it would significantly impact Russian supply lines.

“Russia will only have one ground supply line - the coastal highway on the Sea of Azov - to sustain (or evacuate) its tens of thousands of troops in occupied Kherson & Crimea if UKR manages to degrade/destroy the bridge,” Barros said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what the incident on the bridge would mean for the U.N.-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s top grain exporters.

The U.N. deal is due to expire on Monday, with the last ship to travel under the deal leaving the port of Odesa early on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness and MarineTraffic.com.

PUTIN’S SHOWCASE

The bridge, Europe’s longest, was built by a company controlled by Putin ally Arkady Rotenberg. Putin has long lauded the project, boasting at one point that Russian Tsars and Soviet leaders had dreamed of building it but never did.

The Crimean peninsula has been a cherished vacation destination for Russians, especially after Moscow launched its invasion on Ukraine in 2022 and travelling to the West became much more difficult for Russians.

In recent weeks, traffic jams to the entrance of the bridge went for kilometres on daily basis as Russians went on holidays.

On Monday morning the traffic jam ran for kilometres before police directed vehicles away from the bridge. Social media accounts showed cars lined up on the bridge and its entrance.

The Russian-backed administration of the Crimean peninsula urged residents not to travel via the bridge. 

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Family and neighbours of Seema Haider, Pak woman who came to India for her lover, don’t want her to return

2
Chandigarh

Bomb shell found in Chandigarh's Sector 26

3
Diaspora

Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers, another razed to ground in Pakistan

4
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

5
Nation

Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

7
Nation

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi: Venugopal

8
Entertainment

R Madhavan at dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in PM Modi's honour, 'I was in complete awe'

9
Punjab

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

10
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...

Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in HP

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP

The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets

Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...


Cities

View All

Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Jandiala Guru residents irked over frequent breach of nullah

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Gang of ATM card thieves busted, 3 members held

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi flood: No apex panel meeting in 2 years

After Congress U-turn, Punjab leaders to shift stance on Delhi ordinance

SC extends stay on proceedings against Kejriwal in UP over election law violation

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents