Train with hazardous material falls into US river

Columbus: A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed on Saturday, plunging portions of a freight train carrying hazardous materials into the rushing water below. The train cars were carrying hot asphalt and molten sulphur, Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said. ap

Rushdie endorses US anti-censorship initiative

New York: Salman Rushdie, Cheryl Strayed, Carl Hiassen and Ibram X. Kendi are among hundreds of authors who have endorsed an announcement by the American Library Association and the Association of American Publishers that calls attention to the 70th anniversary of a Freedom to Read Statement issued during the height of the McCarthy era. ap

Govt’s role ‘vital’ in opposing abortion: Trump

Washington: Former President Donald Trump said the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion but again failed to provide specifics on what national restrictions he would support if elected to the White House again. Trump has been reluctant to endorse a national ban. ap