 Trial opens in E Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit against Trump : The Tribune India

Trial opens in E Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit against Trump

Trial opens in E Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit against Trump

Former US President Donald Trump.



New York, April 26

A nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump went to trial Tuesday as jurors in the federal civil case heard a former advice columnist's allegation of being attacked in a luxury department store dressing room.

The former president says nothing happened between them.

E. Jean Carroll will testify that what unfolded in a few minutes in a fitting room in 1996 “would change her life forever,” one of her lawyers, Shawn Crowley, said in an opening statement.

“Filled with fear and shame, she kept silent for decades. Eventually, though, silence became impossible,” Crowley said.

And when Carroll broke that silence in a 2019 memoir, the then-president “used the most powerful platform on Earth to lie about what he had done, attack Ms. Carroll's integrity and insult her appearance.”            Trump — who wasn't in court but hasn't ruled out testifying —- has called Carroll a “nut job” who fabricated the rape claim to sell her book. Defense attorney Joe Tacopina told jurors Tuesday that her story was wildly implausible and short of evidence.

He accused her of pursuing the case for money, status and political reasons, urging the jurors from heavily Democratic New York to put aside any animus they themselves might hold toward the Republican ex-president and ex-New Yorker.

“You can hate Donald Trump. That's OK. But there's a time and a secret place for that. It's called a ballot box in an election. It's not here in a court of law,” Tacopina told the six-man, three-woman panel.

“Nobody's above the law, but no one is beneath it.”      

 The trial stands to test Trump's “Teflon Don” reputation for shaking off serious legal problems and to reprise accounts of the type of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign as he seeks office again.

Trump denies all the claims, saying they are falsehoods spun up to damage him.

The trial comes a month after he pleaded not guilty in an unrelated criminal case surrounding payments made to bury accounts of alleged extramarital sex.

Carroll's suit is a civil case, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump isn't in danger of going to jail.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a retraction of Trump statements that she alleges were defamatory.

Among his comments: “She's not my type," which her lawyers say was tantamount to calling her too unattractive to assault.

Jurors — whose names are being kept secret to prevent potential harassment — range in age from 26 to 66 and include a janitor, a physical therapist and people who work in security, health care collections, a library, a high school and other settings.

They were questioned about their news-watching habits (which vary from watching “everything” to ignoring it all), political donations and support for any of a roster of right- and left-wing groups. They were asked, too, whether they used Trump's social media platform, read Carroll's former Elle magazine column and even if they'd seen Trump's former reality show “The Apprentice” — and whether any of these and other matters would make it difficult for them to be fair.

Carroll, 79, is expected to testify as soon as Wednesday that a chance encounter with Trump, 76, turned violent, and that he defamed her when responding to the rape allegations.

She says that after she ran into the future president at Manhattan's Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified spring Thursday evening in 1996, he invited her to shop with him for a woman's lingerie gift before they teased one another to try on a bodysuit.

 Carroll says they ended up alone together in a store dressing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped before she fought him off and fled.

 Her suit argues that she was psychologically scarred by the alleged attack, and then subjected to an onslaught of hateful messages and reputational damage when Trump painted her as a liar.

 “This case is Ms. Carroll's chance to clear her name, to pursue justice,” Crowley said.

 Tacopina countered that it was “an affront to justice.”  He suggested her account of being violently raped in the Fifth Avenue store, with no one around, was preposterous. Also, Tacopina noted, there was no record that Carroll had any injuries, sought out a doctor or therapist, asked the store about surveillance video or even wrote about the alleged attack in her diary.

 “It all comes down to: Do you believe the unbelievable?” he asked in his opening statement.

 Jurors are also expected to hear from two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Trump.

 The jury will also see the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump is heard asserting that celebrities can grab women sexually without asking.

 Carroll's allegations normally would be too old to bring to court. But in November, New York state enacted a law allowing for suits over decades-old sexual abuse claims.

 The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

4
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

5
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

8
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

9
Nation

Shashi Tharoor welcomes PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month

PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month

It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...

Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far

Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far

India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal’s bungalow, claims report; Cong slams AAP

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal’s bungalow, claims report; Cong slams AAP

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony