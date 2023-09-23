 Trudeau pledges Canada’s support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia : The Tribune India

  World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Canada’s Parliament in Ottawa

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau places a glass of water in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks to the media at a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, September 22, 2023. AP/PTI



Toronto, September 23

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced several support measures for Ukraine, including military, economic and humanitarian assistance, while also pledging an additional show of diplomatic backing through steps intended to punish Russia over the war.

“We’re continuing to impose costs on Russia and ensuring that those responsible for this illegal, unjustifiable invasion do not benefit from it,” Trudeau said Friday during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ottawa, the Canadian capital.

Zelenskyy also addressed Canada’s Parliament on Friday. He flew into Ottawa late Thursday after meetings with US President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington. He spoke at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Canada and Ukraine agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, including from the Russian Central Bank, Trudeau said.

Canada also added 63 Russian individuals and entities to the country’s sanctions list, including “those complicit in the kidnapping of children and the spreading of disinformation,” Trudeau said.

Canada’s pledge to stand with Ukraine will include $650 million in new military assistance over the next three years, Trudeau said.

Canada will provide Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, including armoured medical evacuation vehicles built in London, Ontario. Pilot and maintenance instructors for F-16 fighter jets, support for Leopard 2 battle tank maintenance, 35 drones with high-resolution cameras, light vehicles and ammunition are part of the intended support package, Trudeau said.

The multiyear support also will include a financial contribution to a UK-led consortium delivering air defence equipment to Ukraine, Trudeau said.

Canada’s monetary support will continue into the 2024 fiscal year, while the governments also have signed a free trade agreement, Trudeau said.

Other assistance for nongovernmental organizations and Ukraine’s government will include measures to improve “cyber resilience,” rebuild local infrastructure and assist farmers. Canada also plans to contribute funds for Ukraine’s national war memorial and money to increase the availability of mental health support at the appropriate time, he said.

“We stand here absolutely united in our defence of democracy and our condemnation of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified and unconscionable invasion of Ukraine,” Trudeau said. AP

