Trump calls for recusal of judge in 2020 US election fraud case

IANS

New York, August 7

Former US President Donald Trump has called for recusal of the judge in the 2020 election fraud case.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday morning to express his displeasure with a federal indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. He said his legal team would immediately be asking for recusal of the judge.

Trump has said that he will ask the judge in his election fraud case to step aside on what he called "very powerful grounds", the BBC reported.

He gave no details of his grounds for asking her to step down.

The former President has said on Truth Social that there is “no way” he can get a fair trial with the judge assigned to his case.

Federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the Trump case, was appointed in 2014 by former President Barack Obama.

#Donald Trump #Social Media