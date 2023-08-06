 Trump case biggest test in US Justice Dept’s history : The Tribune India

  Trump case biggest test in US Justice Dept's history

Trump case biggest test in US Justice Dept’s history

Former President is accused of conspiring to overturn 2020 election results | Has pleaded not guilty to charge

Trump case biggest test in US Justice Dept’s history

Trump dances at his party’s fundraising event in Montgomery. AP/PTI



Washington, August 5

When the Justice Department was announcing the highest-profile prosecution in its history in Washington, Attorney General Merrick Garland was 100 miles away, meeting with local police in Philadelphia. He stepped outside briefly to speak about how the decision to indict Donald Trump for conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election came from career prosecutors and was led by a special counsel committed to “accountability and independence.” In other words, this wasn’t about politics.

President Biden distancing himself

  • Joe Biden has sought to distance himself from the Justice Department to avoid any appearance of meddling when the agency is not only probing Trump, but also the President’s son, Hunter.
  • Anything he says about Trump’s case can complicate the matters for prosecutors.
  • The trial is likely to take place against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential election.

Third criminal case  in one year

  • The latest indictment is the third criminal case filed against Trump this year, but the first to try to hold him criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power after election loss.

Try as Garland might, though, there is no escaping the politics of the moment when the Justice Department of a president who is running for re-election is indicting his chief political rival, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. And though he has distanced himself from the investigation since he appointed special counsel Jack Smith 10 months ago, Garland has the last word on matters related to the prosecution of Trump as long as he is the Attorney General.

The Justice Department is facing its biggest test in history — navigating unprecedented conditions in American democracy while trying to fight back against relentless attacks on its own credibility and that of the US election system. The success or failure of the case has the potential to affect the standing of the department for years to come.

“In grand terms, this is a really huge historic moment for the Department of Justice,” said Wendy Weiser, vice president for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

President Joe Biden has sought to distance himself from the Justice Department to avoid any appearance of meddling when the agency is not only probing Trump, but also the president’s son Hunter. But it’s going to get more challenging for Biden, too. Anything he says about the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol from now on could complicate matters for prosecutors. And any trial is likely to take place against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential election.

The latest indictment is the third criminal case filed against Trump this year, but the first to try to hold him criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power in the weeks between his election loss and the Capitol attack that stunned the world. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday before a federal magistrate judge and was ordered not to speak about the case with any potential witnesses.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong and has accused Smith of trying to thwart his chances of returning to the White House in 2024. Trump and other Republicans have railed against the investigation and the Justice Department in general, claiming a two-tiered system of justice that vilifies Trump and goes easy on Biden’s son, who was accused of tax crimes after a yearslong probe.

Trump’s own Justice Department was subject to complaints of politicisation, drawing heavy criticism as the federal probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference thrust prosecutors centre stage and dragged out scandals that Trump seized on as proof of a “deep state” operating against him.

The release of the Russia report by special counsel Robert Mueller was colored by politics, with then-Attorney General William Barr issuing a four-page memo ahead of the report that was widely criticised as spinning the investigation’s findings in favor of Trump. Mueller’s actual report - two volumes and 448 pages - was far more nuanced and laid out in part how Trump directed others to influence or curtail the Russia investigation after the special counsel’s appointment in May 2017.

On November 9, 2020, as Trump began to suggest with no evidence there might be widespread voter fraud, Barr issued a directive pushing prosecutors to investigate any suspected instances. But by the waning days of the Trump administration Barr had turned against Trump, telling that there had been no widespread election fraud.

Garland, a longtime federal appeals court judge who had been Barack Obama's choice for the US Supreme Court but never got a hearing, was chosen by President Biden to be a stabilising force. He promised to return the Justice Department to "normal," restoring its reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice. Throughout his career, Garland has been steeped in Justice Department procedures and norms, and as a judge his decisions were thorough but “judicially modest,” said Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer who served as deputy attorney general in the 1990s and has been a Garland colleague and friend for decades.

“His view was, you do what you need to thoroughly and well and you don't reach, you don't do more than you have to do,” she said. While Garland hasn't been directly involved with the Trump case since naming Smith as special counsel, the indictment handed down Tuesday reflects a similar approach, she said. “It doesn't rely on crazy new theories. It does not try to do more when less would be more effective,” she said.

Indeed, the indictment covered much of same ground that played out on live TV, or was unearthed in the House investigation into the January 6 insurrection, where violent protesters beat and bloodied police officers, smashed through windows and occupied the Capitol for hours. If Smith loses the case, the Justice Department could lose credibility. — Agencies

