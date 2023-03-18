 Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday as DA eyes charges : The Tribune India

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Former US President, however, has not provided any details about how he knew about the expected arrest

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Former US President Donald Trump. Reuters file



New York, March 18

Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network early on Saturday that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicate that “The far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”     

Messages left on Saturday with the District Attorney’s office were not immediately returned. Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Trump did not provide any details on social media about how he knew about the expected arrest. In his postings, he repeated his lies that the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was stolen and he urged his followers to “Protest, take our nation back!” That language evoked the message from the then-president that preceded the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility that Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of any time frame for the grand jury’s secret work in the case, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

Trump’s posting echoes one made last summer when he broke the news on Truth Socia that the FBI was searching his home as part of an investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents.

The grand jury in Manhattan has been hearing from witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who says he orchestrated payments in 2016 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denies the encounters occurred, says he did nothing wrong and has cast the investigation as a “witch hunt” by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging the Republican’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has apparently been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payments or the way Trump’s company compensated Cohen for his work to keep the women’s allegations quiet.

Daniels and at least two former Trump aides — onetime political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokesperson Hope Hicks — are among witnesses who have met with prosecutors in recent weeks.

Cohen has said that at Trump’s direction, he arranged payments totaling USD 280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Cohen, the payouts were to buy their silence about Trump, who was then in the thick of his first presidential campaign. (AP)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

3
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV; threatens to kill Salman Khan

5
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

6
Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

7
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

8
Punjab

Exclusive beer shops to come up in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

9
Nation

Judges' appointment: RAW report is sought in 'extraordinary circumstances', says Rijiju

10
Diaspora

Swami Nithyananda’s ‘fake country’ Kailasa cons 30 US cities with ‘sister-city’ scam: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

6 associates also held

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Video: Imran Khan claims police forcibly entered his house in Lahore

Video: Pak police breach former PM Imran Khan's Lahore residence; evict PTI supporters

Police claim shots fired upon them from inside the premises,...

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Says judiciary has to be protected from outside influences i...

Trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Balaghat; two pilots missing

Trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Balaghat; two pilots missing

Charred body of a man found in mountains of Lanji and Kirnap...


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

G20 meet in Amritsar: Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

SGPC honours G20 delegates at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Light rain in region brings down temperatures

Rain in region brings down temperatures

Haryana sarpanches back on road in Panchkula, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Dentist’s Abduction: Supreme Court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe Chandigarh cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

Chandigarh fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP

Decomposed body of 66-year-old man from Mauritius found in Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Canadian deportation cases: Travel agent absconding, Jalandhar DC office issues summons

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int’l airport, says Centre

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int'l airport, says Centre

LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Man booked for raping NRI woman

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Punjab teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state