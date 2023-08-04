 Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

The former president was arrested and arraigned on four felony counts outlined in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment

Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election. AP/PTI



PTI

Washington, August 4

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty before an Indian-American judge to the charges accusing him of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to remain in power despite losing the November 2020 election.

It was Trump's third court appearance in four months. Trump, who is seeking to contest the 2024 presidential election from the Republican Party, entered the not-guilty plea before Magistrate Judge Moxila A Upadhyaya as he appeared at the courthouse that sits just blocks away from the Capitol, where his angry supporters stormed the US Congress on January 6, 2021.

Wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie, Trump, 77, arrived at the courthouse in a motorcade after he flew in from Bedminster in New Jersey.

The former president was arrested and arraigned on four felony counts outlined in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The 45-page indictment was filed in Washington, DC earlier this week by Smith, who has led investigations into the former president on behalf of the US Department of Justice.

"As to counts one to four, how does Mr Trump plead?" Judge Upadhyaya asked the former president in the courtroom. Trump, flanked by his lawyers, said: "Not guilty."

The former president spoke little during the hearing, answering questions about his name and age, while rarely glancing at prosecutors. When asked whether he understood that his words could be used against him, he replied in the affirmative.

The judge told Trump that he would be released but there are certain conditions that he has to abide by and appear in the court as and when required. Trump's next scheduled appearance is on August 28 before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. But he has the option not to appear in person.

"Despite having lost, the defendant was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the defendant knew that they were false," the indictment reads.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens in the District of Columbia and sets forth the crimes charged in detail. It caps an inquiry into events surrounding the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

"The attack on our nation's capital on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fuelled by lies," Smith said.

During the tense 27-minute proceeding, Trump was seated just 20 feet from Smith. A significant point of tension during the proceeding was how soon will Trump stand trial.

Thomas Windom, the prosecutor helming the trial team for Smith, said the case should move quickly. “This case will benefit from normal order, including a speedy trial,” Windom told the magistrate judge overseeing the arraignment.

But John Lauro, an attorney for the former president, said Trump's legal team might need a long time to go through the evidence that prosecutors are required to hand over to the defence.

“These are weighty issues,” he said, adding that the Justice Department has had years to investigate the case. “All I'm going to ask, Your Honour, is the opportunity to fairly defend our client. But in order to do that, we're going to need a little time.”

Magistrate Judge Upadhyaya replied: “I can guarantee everybody that there will be a fair process and a fair trial in this case.”

The Trump campaign has charged that Smith "has conducted a dirty, politically motivated investigation of President Trump to prevent him from winning back the presidency".

Smith sat in the courtroom throughout the proceedings. "At around 4 PM EDT, Biden's weaponised Department of Justice will once again have its leading opponent (me) ARRAIGNED despite having committed NO CRIME. It sounds like a chapter you'd read out of an old history book on the Soviet Union or Maoist China... But sadly, it's taking place right here in America," Trump wrote in an email before he left New Jersey for the court appearance in Washington DC.

So far, federal prosecutors have filed cases against 1,077 people for the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. This is Trump's third indictment but marks the first time that he has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol.

In April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on charges related to payments in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels. In June, Trump was indicted in Miami for allegedly retaining White House documents, including classified documents.

In addition to the newest case accusing him of seeking to overturn the 2020 election, Smith's team has also charged him in Florida with hoarding classified documents after he left the White House. The trial in that case is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024.

#Donald Trump

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

3
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

5
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

6
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

7
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days, says Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

8
J & K

Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when everyone in J&K wants it, asks Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

22-year-old Indian student killed in road accident in Australia

10
Nation

Gurugram-Nuh clashes: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home

Don't Miss

View All
Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Top News

Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred, Narendra Bijarniya to be new district police chief

Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him

Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP

Haryana violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins investigation by Faridabad police

Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police

A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...

Gyanvapi row: ASI team starts work on scientific survey of mosque complex in UP's Varanasi

ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The survey begins at around 7 am, ASI sources say

Excise policy cases: Interim bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to be heard on September 4

No immediate relief for Manish Sisodia as Supreme Court defers hearing on his bail plea to September 4

Excise policy scam: Sisodia has been lodged in jail for more...

12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand

12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand

The flash flood occur on Thursday night following heavy rain


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Police, farmer leader come face to face over drug threat

4 nabbed after attacking cop

4 nabbed after attacking cop in Bathinda

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh: 5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sector 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; Chandigarh cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant in Chandigarh

Excise policy cases: Interim bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to be heard on September 4

No immediate relief for Manish Sisodia as Supreme Court defers hearing on his bail plea to September 4

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Nangal Ambiyan case: Accused beaten up in jail, alleges lawyer

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder's ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala