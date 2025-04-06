Trump says protectionism will ‘make America great again’; hundreds to protest

US President Donald Trump on Saturday reinforced his sweeping global tariff policy, cautioning Americans about upcoming economic hardship while assuring ‘the outcome will be historic’.

Trump’s move to place stiff new tariffs on imports from nearly all US trading partners marks an all-in bet by the Republican that his once-fringe economic vision will pay off for Americans.

It was the realisation of his four decades of advocacy for a protectionist foreign policy and the belief that free trade was forcing the United States into decline as its economy shifted from manufacturing to services.

It’s now Republican lawmakers who are fretting about their party’s future while Democrats feel newly buoyant over what they see as Trump’s overreach.

Hundreds of democratic activists planned to participate in rallies across the country on Saturday in what was shaping up as the largest demonstrations since Trump returned to office in January. “The winds are changing,” said Rahna Epting, who leads MoveOn, one of many organising groups.

Trump is unbowed.

He has promised that the taxes on imports will bring about a domestic manufacturing renaissance and help fund an extension of his 2017 tax cuts. He insisted on Thursday as the Dow Jones fell by 1,600 points that things were “going very well” and the economy would “boom,” then spent Friday at the golf course as the index plunged 2,200 more points.

In his first term, Trump’s tariff threats brought world leaders to his door to cut deals. This time, his actions so far have led to steep retaliation from China and promises from European allies to push back.