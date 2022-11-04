Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement: Axios

November 4
Former US President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.
Trump is conflicted on the timing, the report said, adding that the date is not certain.
The former President on Thursday teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa.
"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar
The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the cri...
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls
The former TV journalist had joined the AAP in 2021
Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?
The former TV personality belongs to a well-to-do farmers' f...