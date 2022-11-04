Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement: Axios

November 4

Former US President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump is conflicted on the timing, the report said, adding that the date is not certain.

The former President on Thursday teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said. Reuters