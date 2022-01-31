Trump vows to pardon rioters, if voted to power

Houston, January 30
Former US President Donald Trump has said if he returns to the White House after the 2024 elections he will ensure the participants of the January 6 Capitol Riots are treated fairly, and may even consider the prospect of a pardon for deserving cases.
Speaking at the mega “Save America” rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday, Trump said: “So many people have been asking me about it: (yes) if I run and win (2024 Presidential election), we will treat those people from January 6 fairly.” “We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly,” the 75-year-old former president said to thunderous applause from thousands of Republican supporters. The January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot was the most serious attack on the seat of the US government, since the War of 1812.
Rioters assaulted policemen, destroyed public property and sent lawmakers scurrying for cover as an attempt was made to stop the smooth transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden who had won the 2020 Presidential Election.
In the aftermath, over 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes, opening the biggest investigation in American justice system’s history. The charges vary from intentionally injuring police officers to conspiracy and seditious conspiracy. — PTI
January 6 Capitol attack
- Over 700 persons have been arrested and charged with federal crimes, opening the biggest investigation in American justice system’s history
- The charges vary from intentionally injuring police officers to conspiracy and seditious conspiracy
- Over 100 police officers were injured in the attack and five persons, including rioters, had died
