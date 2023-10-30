Trump vows to revive Muslim ban, gets slammed by WH

PTI

Washington, October 29

Former US President Donald Trump has vowed to revive a controversial travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority countries if he is elected to a second White House term.

Speaking at the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, Trump said, “You remember the travel ban? On day one, I will restore that. We had a travel ban because we didn’t want people coming into our country who really love the idea of blowing our country up.” He said the travel ban imposed during his administration was an amazing success. The White House (WH) immediately slammed the former President. “In 2020, President Biden decried the ‘unconscionable’ rise in Islamophobia and was proud to overturn the vile, un-American Muslim ban,” WH spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

