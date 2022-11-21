Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account restored

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

Elon Musk on Sunday reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. He had been permanently banned from the social media platform by the previous management in January 2021.

Musk had run an online poll asking whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8 per cent voted “yes” and 48.2 per cent were against the move.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei (the voice of the people, the voice of God),” Musk tweeted after the poll result. As Trump’s Twitter handle reappeared, his followers grew from 59,000 to over 8.6 crore.

The move came four days after Trump announced his candidacy for the US presidency late next year. He was banned from Twitter after a mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 last year just when the announcement was to be made certifying Joe Biden as the next President.

#donald trump #elon musk #social media #twitter