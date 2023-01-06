Trust vote: Hectic parleys in Nepal

Kathmandu, January 5
Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has intensified negotiations with other parties to secure the required majority votes ahead of a vote of confidence in Parliament next week.
The Prachanda-led coalition requires at least 138 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to survive the vote of confidence. Prachanda claims that he has the support of 169 lawmakers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...