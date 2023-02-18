TTP, Hizbul Mujahideen to remain global terrorist outfits, says Blinken

Washington, February 17
Pakistan-based Kashmir-centric Hizbul Mujahideen and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan will remain as global terrorist organisations and there is no reason to change their designations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said following a review.
Blinken’s determination was notified in the federal register on Thursday following a review of the designations as foreign terrorist organisations of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, Hizbul Mujahideen, and the Army of Islam (and Other Aliases).
“Based on a review” of the Administrative Records and in consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, Blinken said he has concluded that the circumstances that were the bases for the designations of these organisations as Foreign Terrorist Organisations have not changed.
