TTP militants attack police station in Pak

Karachi, February 17
Eight Heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban militants (TTP) on Friday stormed the Karachi police chief’s office in the country’s most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed two rebels and two others, the latest brazen assault on security forces amid an uptick in terror attacks across the country.
The attack took place around 7:10 pm local time.
Four killed
- Two of the rebels, a policeman and a civilian were killed, as per reports
- Six others, including four policemen, were injured
A spokesperson of the Karachi police confirmed in a statement that the Karachi police chief’s head office had come under attack. “Firing is going on,” the statement said.
Two of the rebels, a policeman and a civilian were killed, an official said, adding, six others, including four policemen, were also injured.
The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the office building, located near the main artery road of Karachi, and then entered the premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party leaders to discuss road ahead after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the na...
Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today
These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the...
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...
Indian-origin man in UK jailed for life for father's murder with champagne bottle
Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, is convicted following a trial at...