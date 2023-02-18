TTP militants attack police station in Pak

PTI

Karachi, February 17

Eight Heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban militants (TTP) on Friday stormed the Karachi police chief’s office in the country’s most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed two rebels and two others, the latest brazen assault on security forces amid an uptick in terror attacks across the country.

The attack took place around 7:10 pm local time.

Four killed Two of the rebels, a policeman and a civilian were killed, as per reports

Six others, including four policemen, were injured

A spokesperson of the Karachi police confirmed in a statement that the Karachi police chief’s head office had come under attack. “Firing is going on,” the statement said.

The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the office building, located near the main artery road of Karachi, and then entered the premises.