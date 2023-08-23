TTP militants kill six Pak soldiers

Peshawar, August 22
At least six Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed on Tuesday when the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attacked a convoy of security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.
The attack occurred in the Asman Manza area of the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), military's media wing, stated four terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire while two were injured.
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has accepted responsibility for the attack. The TTP was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the banned terror outfit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...