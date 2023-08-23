TTP militants kill six Pak soldiers

PTI

Peshawar, August 22

At least six Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed on Tuesday when the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attacked a convoy of security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.

The attack occurred in the Asman Manza area of the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), military's media wing, stated four terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire while two were injured.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has accepted responsibility for the attack. The TTP was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the banned terror outfit.

