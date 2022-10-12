Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party

Washington, October 11

Former Congresswoman and the first Hindu American to run for the White House in 2020, Tulsi Gabbard, on Tuesday announced that she was leaving the governing Democratic Party, denouncing it as an “elitist cabal of warmongers”.

Gabbard (41), who retired from the House of Representatives last year, made the announcement on Twitter.

She has, however, kept everyone guessing on her next move. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party — which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard said in a tweet.

Gabbard was the first-ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives in 2013 from Hawaii, and she was subsequently elected for four consecutive terms.

“The Democrats of today divide us by racialising every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,” she said in another tweet.

She quit the party ahead of next month’s crucial mid-term elections.

“The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonise the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans,” she noted. Gabbard had found herself increasingly estranged within the Democratic Party following her failed candidacy bid in the 2020 Presidential primary. — PTI