 Turkey death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath : The Tribune India

Turkey death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter

Turkey death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

A woman reacts at the site of a collapsed building as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Friday. Reuters



AP

Kahramanmaras (Turkiye), February 10

Rescue workers in Iskenderun, Turkiye said six people were pulled from a collapsed building Friday morning after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble.

The six people, all relatives, were helped to survive by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure, said Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker.

Relatives celebrated as rescuers pulled a teenager from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkiye largely unscathed early Friday, but four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000 hope that many more survivors will be found is running out.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkiye and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, early Monday morning. With morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed, bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need.

Mustafa Turan rushed to his hometown of Adiyaman from Istanbul hours after the quake struck to check on his relatives. He counted 248 collapsed buildings between the airport and the city center.

The journalist said Friday that 15 of his relatives had been killed, and scores of people were sleeping outside or in tents.

“At night, about 4 am, it got so cold that our drinking water froze,” he said.

Turkiye's disaster management agency said 18,342 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster so far in Turkiye, with nearly 75,000 injured. No figures have been released on how many have been left homeless, but the agency said more than 75,000 survivors have been evacuated to other provinces.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed on the other side of the border in war-torn Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 21,600.

Engineers suggested that the scale of the devastation is partly explained by lax enforcement of building codes, which some have warned for years would make them vulnerable to earthquakes. The problem has been largely ignored, experts said, because addressing it would be expensive, unpopular and restrain a key engine of the country's economic growth.

Before dawn in Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the quake in Turkiye, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement where had been trapped since the temblor struck Monday. The 17-year-old beamed a smile at the crowd of friends and relatives who chanted “Adnan,” “Adnan,” clapping and crying tears of joy as he was carried out and put onto a stretcher.

“Thank God you arrived,” he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance. “Thank you everyone.” Trapped for 94 hours, but not crushed, the teenager said he had been forced to drink his own urine to slake his thirst.

“I was able to survive that way,” he said.

“I have a son just like you,” a rescue worker, identified only as Yasemin, told him after giving him a warm hug. “I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. I swear I did not sleep; I was trying to get you out.” Dramatic rescues were reported elsewhere, including in the city of Antakya, where crews saved a 10-year-old girl overnight and on Friday. Elsewhere in Hatay province, in the city of Iskenderun, nine survivors were located Friday trapped in a building. Six were saved and work was ongoing to reach the others.

Elsewhere, in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, a woman was rescued more than 100 hours after the quake and rescuers were still trying to reach her child.

The death toll from the earthquake has eclipsed the more-than 18,400 who died in the 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami and the estimated 18,000 people who died in a temblor near Istanbul in 1999.

Some 12,000 buildings in Turkiye have either collapsed or sustained serious damage, according to Turkiye's minister of environment and urban planning, Murat Kurum.

Aerial footage from over the earthquake zone in Turkiye revealed entire neighborhoods of high-rises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires.

Even though experts say trapped people could survive for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors in the freezing temperatures are dimming. As emergency crews and panicked relatives dug through the rubble — and occasionally found people alive — the focus began to shift to demolishing dangerously unstable structures.

In Kahramanmaras, the city closest to the epicenter, a sports hall the size of a basketball court served as a makeshift morgue to accommodate and identify bodies.

In northwestern Syria, the first UN aid trucks since the quake to enter the rebel-controlled area from Turkiye arrived Thursday, underscoring the difficulty of getting help to people there.

The winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response. Some in Turkiye have also complained that the government was slow to respond, a perception that could hurt Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a time when he faces a tough battle for re-election in May.

Erdogan has been visiting affected cities over the last two days.

With the majority of Turkiye's media under the control of the government, television stations have been mainly focusing on rescue efforts, with hardly any reports on the hardship suffered on the ground.

Turkiye's disaster-management agency said more than 120,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 12,000 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.

The Foreign Ministry said 95 countries have offered help, and already nearly 7,000 rescue personnel from 60 countries were on the ground. Another 19 countries were expected to send teams, the ministry said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete