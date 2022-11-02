Turkey says Russia agrees to rejoin wartime grain deal

Kyiv, November 2

Russia’s defence minister has told his Turkish counterpart that Moscow has agreed to return to a Turkish and UN brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Turkey’s president says.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and informed him that the grain corridor agreement would “continue in the same way as before” as of Wednesday.

Erdogan said Wednesday that the deal would prioritise shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, in line with Russia’s concerns that most of the grain was ending up in richer nations. AP

#Russia #Ukraine