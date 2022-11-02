Turkey says Russia agrees to rejoin wartime grain deal

Kyiv, November 2
Russia’s defence minister has told his Turkish counterpart that Moscow has agreed to return to a Turkish and UN brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Turkey’s president says.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu called Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and informed him that the grain corridor agreement would “continue in the same way as before” as of Wednesday.
Erdogan said Wednesday that the deal would prioritise shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, in line with Russia’s concerns that most of the grain was ending up in richer nations. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, K L Rahul take India to 184/6 against Bangladesh
Under-fire Rahul returns to form with a 32-ball 50, Kohli hi...
Don't take PM Modi's praise for CM Ashok Gehlot lightly: Sachin Pilot
Pilot breaks silence over Rajasthan political crisis; sugges...
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party
Decision taken by party's disciplinary committee
Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister says Central Government trying to ‘pol...