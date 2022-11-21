 Turkey strikes Syria, Iraq days after blast : The Tribune India

Turkey strikes Syria, Iraq days after blast

Bases of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party & Syrian People’s Protection Units hit

Turkey strikes Syria, Iraq days after blast

A vehicle damaged by a Turkish airstrike in Derik, Syria, on Sunday. REUTERS



Beirut, November 20

Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish defence ministry said on Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.

Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), the ministry said in a statement, which was accompanied by images of F-16 jets taking off and footage of a strike from an aerial drone.

The defence ministry cited Turkey’s right to self defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in launching an operation it called Claw-Sword late on Saturday. It said it was targeting areas “used as a base by terrorists in their attacks on our country”.

Syrian Kurdish officials have alleged civilian deaths from the air attacks.

The airstrikes came after a bomb rocked a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul on November 13, killing six persons and wounding over 80 others.

Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the YPG. The Kurdish militant groups have, however, denied involvement.

Ankara and Washington both consider the PKK a terror group, but disagree on the status of the YPG. Under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the YPG has been allied with the US in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

The ministry claimed that a total of 89 targets were destroyed and a “large number” of what it designated “terrorists” were killed in strikes that ranged from Tall Rifat in northwest Syria to the Qandil mountains in Iraq’s northeast.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar oversaw the airstrikes from an operations centre and congratulated pilots and ground staff.

“Our aim is to ensure the security of our 85 million citizens and our borders and to retaliate for any treacherous attack on our country,” he said, according to sources.

Akar claimed that a wide range of targets “were destroyed with great success”, including what he described as the “the so-called headquarters of the terrorist organisation”.

Turkish forces launched a fresh ground and air operation, dubbed Claw-Lock, against the PKK in northern Iraq in April. — AP

It’s payback time, says Turkey

  • The Turkish defence ministry posted a photo of an F-16 fighter plane with the phrase, “Payback time! The scoundrels are being held to account for their treacherous attacks”
  • The DHA news agency reported that F-16s took off from airfields in Malatya and Diyarbakir in southern Turkey while drones were launched from Batman

