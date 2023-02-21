Turkey, Syria jolted again

Antakya, February 20

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region late on Monday, setting off panic and damaging buildings in Turkey’s Antakya city two weeks after the country’s worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead.

It was also felt in parts of Egypt and Lebanon, as per witnesses and official reports. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles). — Reuters