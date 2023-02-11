Turkey-Syria quake: 5 of family pulled alive after 129 hours as rescue teams find more survivors

Antakya (Turkey), February 11
Rescue teams in Turkey have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.
Rescuers on Saturday first extricated mother and daughter Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from among a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported.
The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but the man insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first, the station said.
Hasan was brought out last. Rescuers cheered and chanted “God is Great!” as the man was transported into an ambulance. AP
