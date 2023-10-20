 Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide' : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide'

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide'

Ankara toughens its stance against Israel as the fighting and humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensify

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters file



Reuters

Ankara, October 20

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, which he said amounted to genocide, and urged governments worldwide to work for a humanitarian ceasefire in the region.

Turkey supports Palestinians, backs a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and hosts members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. It has offered to mediate in the conflict and has sent humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip that is stuck in Egypt because borders are closed.

While initially condemning civilian deaths and calling for restraint as it sought to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity, Ankara has toughened its stance against Israel as the fighting and humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified.

"I repeat my call for the Israeli leadership to never expand the scope of its attacks on civilians and to immediately end its operations amounting to genocide," Erdogan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added Israel was provoking non-regional actors instead of turning back from its mistakes in Gaza, and said that the region needed saving from the "frenzy of madness" supported by Western powers and media. Erdogan also said Ankara was working to end the fighting before it reached "a point of no return".

"It is clear that security cannot be achieved by massacring children, women, civilians; by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches," Erdogan said. "Cruelty does not bring prosperity."

Later on Friday, Erdogan spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by phone to discuss the conflict and "the human rights violations committed by Israel against civilians", the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan's office said he told Sisi that "the savagery toward Palestinian lands was deepening, and that the silence of Western countries over the bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship was worsening the fire in Gaza." Turkish protesters staged anti-Israel demonstrations across the country this week after a blast that killed large numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the explosion.

Israeli diplomats, including its ambassador, have left Turkey after Israel issued a security warning.

Ankara has also been in talks with Hamas to secure the release of civilians the group has taken prisoner, but Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was cited as saying on Wednesday that there "is nothing concrete" for now.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

4
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

5
Himachal

Baddi firm shuts operations, 300 workers jobless

6
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

7
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

8
Punjab

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

9
Punjab

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

10
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Trudeau says expulsion of diplomats will hamper travel and t...

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parit...

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel flattens Gaza district, hits Orthodox church as invasion looms

Defence minister says achieving Israel’s objectives won’t be...

Warner, Marsh slam centuries as Australia make 367 for 9 against Pakistan in World Cup

ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh hit tons as Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq also gave...

SC tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders compensation of Rs 30 lakh to families of those who die while cleaning sewers

Supreme Court tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders Rs 30 lakh compensation to victims' kin

According to government data, as many as 347 people have die...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

President denies assent to Delhi Electricity Reforms (Amendment) Bill: Speaker Goel

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt