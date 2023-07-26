Turkey’s foreign minister, China’s Wang discuss Ukraine situation: Source

Ankara, July 26
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the latest situation in Ukraine among other issues in talks in Ankara on Wednesday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.
China named veteran diplomat Wang as its new foreign minister on Tuesday, removing former rising star Qin Gang after a one-month absence from duties barely half a year into the job.
