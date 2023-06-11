Turkiye quake: NDRF's Julie honoured for saving child

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

Six-year-old Julie, a canine of the NDRF, has been awarded with a commendation certificate for sniffing out and helping rescuers save a six-year-old girl who was buried under mounds of rubble in Turkiye in the February earthquake, officials said on Saturday.

The labrador was part of the NDRF team that was sent to rescue and provide relief to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on February 6. Julie has been honoured with the Director General’s Commendation Role for undertaking excellent search and rescue work during the operation.