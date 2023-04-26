Turkiye, Russia, Iran, Syria hold ‘constructive’ talks

Ankara, April 25
The defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkiye held talks on Tuesday that Ankara and Moscow described as constructive, as part of efforts to rebuild Turkiye-Syria ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.
NATO alliance member Turkiye has backed political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the 12-year civil war, and sent its own troops into the country’s north.
Moscow is Assad’s main ally and Russia has encouraged a reconciliation with Ankara. But Damascus demands the full withdrawal of Turkish troops.
At the talks in Moscow, the ministers and intelligence service chiefs discussed strengthening security in Syria and the normalisation of ties between Ankara and Damascus, the Turkish and Russian defence ministries said in separate statements.
All four countries reaffirmed their desire to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and the need to intensify efforts for the return of Syrian refugees to their country. — Reuters
