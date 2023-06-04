Turkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Ankara, June 3

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that it would be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

The request came from NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples, the ministry said in a press statement posted on its official Twitter account, and the battalion will join the alliance’s peacekeeping mission in the region, known as KFOR, as a reserve unit.

Turkiye did not specify how many troops would be going, but NATO announced on Tuesday that it would be sending 700 troops to bolster the force in the area. All new troops are expected to come from the same country.

KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops, including around 350 from Turkiye. — AP