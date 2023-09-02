Tweak in policy, Nobel body now invites Russia

Stockholm, September 1

The Nobel Foundation that administers the prestigious awards has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party, who had previously been banned.

Foundation’s executive director Vidar Helgesen said there was a global trend in which dialogue between those with differing views was being reduced. He said, “To counter that, we are broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free peaceful societies.” — Agencies

