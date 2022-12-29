Twitter down for thousands of users across the globe; Musk says 'Works for me'

ANI
New Delhi, December 29
Twitter on Thursday suffered a major outage as signing in to its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in, according to Al Jazeera.
In the early hours of Thursday, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.
More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages.
"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.
Responding to a tweet regarding the outage, CEO Elon Musk said, "Works for me."
Works for me— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022
The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal.
One of the richest men in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has significantly decreased the platform's personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.
In the latest move, Musk has decided to reform Twitter policies and said that the new Twitter policy will follow and question science.
