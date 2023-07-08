Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over app

New York: Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since its launch this week as a rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets. Agencies

Let BIMSTEC be sans border for tourism: Lanka

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has suggested making the BIMSTEC area as a “borderless tourism” region to tap the huge potential offered by the countries in the seven-member grouping. At the opening ceremony of the 67th annual convention of the Travel Agents Association of India, Wickremesinghe also spoke about the recovery plan of the cash-strapped nation. PTI

Students protest Japan’s plan to discharge treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant into the ocean, in Seoul. Reuters