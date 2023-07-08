Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over app

New York: Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since its launch this week as a rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets. Agencies
Let BIMSTEC be sans border for tourism: Lanka
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has suggested making the BIMSTEC area as a “borderless tourism” region to tap the huge potential offered by the countries in the seven-member grouping. At the opening ceremony of the 67th annual convention of the Travel Agents Association of India, Wickremesinghe also spoke about the recovery plan of the cash-strapped nation. PTI
Students protest Japan’s plan to discharge treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant into the ocean, in Seoul. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers