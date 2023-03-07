Twitterati upholds trend #TurkeyNoDost as middle-east nation purportedly rakes up Kashmir issue at UN

Chandigarh, March 7
Catastrophic earthquake in Turkey left the nation ailing after having a monumental loss of lives and infrastructure. Besides death toll surpassing 45,000 mark, as many as 30,000 building turned into rubble after the perpetual trembles were witnessed in the middle-east nation on February 6. Giving message of helping each other in grim situations, India left no stone unturned to help Turkey, overlooking the differences both the nations had owing to latter’s stand on Kashmir issue at UNSC meets.
India in its initiative to help Turkey rolled out ‘Operation Dost’ programme where former sent rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment to the grieving nation. Several teams of NDRF were sent with tonnes of relief material in Army aircraft.
The drive earned praise and immense goodwill and people from both the countries assumed it would abridge differences between the two nations and Turkey would perhaps change its stand on Kashmir at UN.
Earlier believing Turkey to be a ‘dost’ of India, Twitterati has now been upholding a trend, #TurkeyNoDost as former is said to have reiterated its stand on Kashmir issue. Many users believe Turkey has ‘backstabbed’ India.
However, Turkey’s statement in this regard at UNSC couldn’t be ascertained.
The most dangerous creation in the world is to make fake friends#Turkiye #india #turkeynodost— Piyush Pawar (@PiyushP52463841) March 7, 2023
"Turkey No Dost"#TurkeyNoDost— Akay Singhania❤️🔥👊 (@its_singhania) March 7, 2023
Turkey No Dost#RussianWarCrimes #Holi pic.twitter.com/WxeAVBw1lz— The Voice (@_truth_youth_) March 7, 2023
That's what happens when you water dead plants... Turkey No Dost #TurkeyNoDost pic.twitter.com/M48tgvbeRu— RABIA DEEWAN (@RabiaDeewan) March 7, 2023
सांप को दूध पिलाया है, तो डसेगा ही ...#Turkey pic.twitter.com/DFd1SUKtk8— 🇮🇳 iCJ (#IndiaFightingChineseVirus) (@CJ_India) March 6, 2023
Dosto hm logo ko in— Sonu baghel (@Sonu9876500) March 7, 2023
Turkey companiyo ko
Ukhad fekhna chahiye
Hm turky ke khilaf h#TurkeyNoDost
